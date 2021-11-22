Edward Bulwer Lytton has rightly said, “Music, once admitted to the soul, become sort of spirit and never dies.” Music knows no language and barriers and has joined nations together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every country or state’s music is inspired by its rich ethnic culture. Likewise Kashmir too has a rich musical legacy. From Sufiyana to Chakkar and Ruf, various music genres have given Kashmir has distinctive identity in the world.

Here are five new age Kashmiri singers you should listen to once in lifetime 3

Noted singers including Rashid Hafiz, Bajan Sopori, Ghulam Hassan Sofi and many others have taken Kashmir’s music to newer heights.

Now need age singers are coming up, who too earned name and fame by sticking to their roots and singing in their native language.

Here in this article, we will discuss about the new age singers, who have become sensation for their talent and soothing voice

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Ali Saifuddin

Ali Saffudin is a singer-songwriter from Srinagar, Kashmir. Hailing from Hassanabad area of Srinagar, a lot of his work is inspired by poets such as Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Ali has become extremely popular in Kashmir and across the world as well for releasing songs that keep the language and cultural history of the region alive.

Some of his popular songs include Chol Homa Roshay, Subhik Waav, Zinde Rozni Bapath and others.

2. Rahul Wanchoo

A Kashmiri pandit, Rahul Wanchoo is one of the popular singers during the present time. Wanchoo loves to sing Kashmiri classic and sufi, for which he has earned applause from the music lovers.

Few of his popular tracks include Be Aaro, Yeli Janaan ralem and Zamaan Kutah karaane gaardish.

3.Muhammad Muneem

Born 1983- raised in Srinagar, Kashmir, Mohammad Muneem Nazir, is a poet singer-songwriter and co-founder of the live act, Alif.

He is known for his unique fusion of contemporary Urdu and Kashmiri music and poetry. Alif’s poignant and lyrical compositions are known for their colloquial references to society. Winner of IRAA Award for the single ‘’Like a Sufi’’, Mohammad Muneem’s Alif also won the eighth Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival for its Music video ‘Lalnawath’. “One of our songs featured in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu Imtiaz mentioned he is using the poetry and music as he wanted people to just feel the music.”

Some of his popular tracks include Mouji, katu chukh nund banebane and karyu chuki.

4 .Yawar Abdal

Yawar Abdal, a 23-year old from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. His tryst with music started at an early age. He used to write songs and practice all day to the imaginary tunes made in his mind.

Inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and music band Junoon, Abdal produced a single “Tamanna” released in the first week of June 2017.The multilingual song, sung in Kashmiri, Urdu and Persian is based on the poetry of three legendary poets: Mehjoor, Mirza Ghalib and Amir Khusrow.

He has a good fan following and his popular songs include Tamanna, Baal MaraeyoMaraeyo and Yamberzalo.

5.Waqar Khan 25, was born in Karnah, located in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir. His euphonious voice and humble stage presence have made him one of the most loved singers and performers of Jammu and Kashmir.

His expansive exploration, mindful attention to the convoluted details both in terms of the notes and expression, makes his singing reasonably scrumptious. He predominantly sings in various languages like Urdu, Punjabi, Pahadi and Kashmiri.

He is famous for his beautiful voice, Waqar khan has successfully established himself among the best artists of Jammu and Kashmir.

Waqar shot to fame in 2018 with his first hit” Kali Kali zulfoon.” Which garnered near about 4 Million Views on YouTube till now. Khan won million young hearts by singing and composing the pahadi folks with a tinge of modern music and compositions to maintain a balanced synchronization between the old and the novel.