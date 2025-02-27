Srinagar February 26: Mahashivratri was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervor across the Kulgam district today. Devotees of Lord Shiva thronged various temples, especially the revered Ganesh Mandir Hanad Chawalgam, from the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek blessings.

A large number of worshippers gathered at different temples across Kulgam, offering milk, ghee, bel leaves, and water to the sacred Shivlingam while chanting Vedic mantras for peace and the well-being of humanity. The air resonated with devotional songs and the sound of bells, adding to the spiritual ambiance of the occasion.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free celebration, the district administration made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. Security was tightened with the deployment of police and CRPF personnel around key temples, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the pilgrims.

Expressing their gratitude, the devotees thanked the administration for the well-organized facilities, including crowd management, sanitation, and other necessary arrangements that made their pilgrimage comfortable and fulfilling.

Mahashivratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is observed with fasting, night-long prayers, and devotional activities by devotees worldwide.

A large number of devotees thronged the historic Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar to offer prayers on the occasion of Herath.

Braving the chilly and wet weather conditions, devotees formed long queues to seek blessings at the revered temple, which was beautifully decorated for the festival.

Mohan, a devotee in Srinagar, said Maha Shivaratri holds great significance for them. “Every year, we come here to offer prayers and seek divine blessings,” he said.

Another worshipper at the shrine said the festival symbolises spiritual awakening and unity. “This festival is about faith and devotion. We pray for peace and prosperity,” he added.

Mahashivaratri, meaning ‘The Great Night of Shiva, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. Observed annually, it is believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the “Tandava”, the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Devotees fast, offer milk and bel patra (Bilva leaves) to Shiva Lingams, and engage in night-long prayers.

As per tradition, Kashmiri pandit families observe grand rituals, such as the pooja of “Vatuk Bhairav”, which is a part of Lord Shiva, followed by the “Herath Pooja” at home.