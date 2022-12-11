Anantnag, Dec 11 : Six cases of Hepatitis-A have been reported in Turka Tachloo village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A top official said that six cases of Hepatitis-A have been reported in the village among them two have died while four are under observation.

He said Turka Tachloo is part of Anantnag district, however, it falls under the jurisdiction of Kulgam in terms of Health and Jal Shakti blocks.

He said both district magistrates of Kulgam and Anantnag are monitoring the situation in the village.

CMO Kulgam, Dr Rafiq told that during random sampling, six cases were confirmed with hepatitis-A, which is a water brone disease.

He said all these six are students of single school and it is being ascertained what kind of water they were consuming, while everything is being observed.

“Majority of the samples have been found negative while six so far are positive among them two have died and four are stable,” he said—(KNO)