Help us rebuild Kashmir tourism: Omar to Travel Inc

Srinagar, July 11: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday held a special interaction with tour operators from across India, urging them to play a pivotal role in promoting the Union Territory as a premier travel destination.

During the session, the Chief Minister showcased the diverse and unmatched tourism experiences J&K has to offer. “We are committed to making Jammu and Kashmir a top choice for travellers. I invite all of you to be our partners in this journey of revival and growth,” Omar Abdullah told the gathering of travel professionals.

He assured the tour operators of complete support from the J&K government, including facilitation, safety, and coordination to ensure seamless tourist experiences.

“We understand the value of your role in shaping narratives and driving footfall. You can count on our administration to walk alongside you in rebuilding J&K’s position on the national tourism map,” he added.

Taking to micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the Office of the Chief Minister, J&K said: “Chief Minister held a special interaction with tour operators from across the country, highlighting the unique tourism experiences Jammu & Kashmir has to offer”.

“He invited them to collaborate in promoting the region and assured full support from the government,” the Office of the Chief Minister said on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Omar said that there is an air of optimism about the revival of tourism in the Union Territory after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly visitors, dead.

Speaking at a travel and tourism event here, Abdullah said there is hope for a new beginning in J&K with tourism “bouncing back” after the terror attack.

“2025 is not an easy year for us. The year can be divided into two parts – before and after the Pahalgam attack. We all see that tourism is bouncing back in J&K. There is a message of hope,” Abdullah said.

People of West Bengal are with J&K, he said, adding that the relationship between the two regions transcends over time in the context of “trust and affection”.

“West Bengal stood with J&K both politically and economically. We offer adventure and destination tourism. On the ground, there is an air of hope of a new beginning,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah assured that all necessary steps have been taken for the safety of tourists in J&K.

“I understand everyone’s concern after the Pahalgam incident. But please be assured that all necessary steps have been taken. Please listen to the people who have returned from Pahalgam recently,” he said.

The Amarnath yatra is also taking place, and there has also been a noticeable increase in the number of direct flights to J&K, Abdullah said.

“Tourism is bouncing back. I am here in the city (Kolkata) to boost that”, he said.

Tourists are allowed to go to Pahalgam now, he said.

“There are some places where we are conducting security audits. We are working to give tourists a safe and secure destination,” Abdullah added.