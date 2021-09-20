Helmets, ropes, non-slippery boots: Disaster Management issues dos and don’ts to avoid casualties during walnut harvesting in Kashmir

Srinagar: Waking up to growing tree accidents, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management department has issued fresh dos and don’ts to avoid casualties during the ongoing walnut harvesting season in the valley.

Last week, at least seven people were killed and many others suffered injuries after falling from walnut trees.

A doctor at SKIMS said that many patients are undergoing treatment for serious injuries they have suffered during walnut harvesting.

Terming it an occupational hazard, the disaster management department has asked the farmers to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid such accidents.

The disaster management department has urged the farmers that only skilled people should climb the trees for harvesting walnuts.

The department has appealed to the farmers to use safety gear like helmets, ropes, and nets while harvesting.

“Use a helmet, tie a safety harness rope, and properly anchor to break the fall. Wear non-slippery boots,” it said.

The department advised using safety nets and putting thick stacks of hay beneath the tree to prevent grievous injuries.

“Remove logs, stone boulders, etc around the base of the tree. Ensure a stable and firm position before beating the walnuts,” the advisory said.

The department also called for learning basic first aid and checking the weather forecasts before climbing the tree.

“Dial 102 for an ambulance or medical service in case of emergency,” it said.

The department has also appealed for avoiding wearing loose clothes and metal ladders.

“Avoid climbing walnut trees. Use long ladders or wooden poles to beat the walnut. Never go alone to harvest walnuts,” it said.

The department prohibited the use of cell phones and other distractions during harvesting.

“Don’t use metal poles to harvest the trees as accidental contact with electric lines can result in electrocution, serious injury, or death,” the advisory said.

It may be recalled here that walnut harvesting in Kashmir is being done traditionally though there are machines available, which saves time and minimizes risk.