Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja adorably addressed his wife Rivaba `Hello MLA’ after she won Jamnagar North constituency in Gujarat.

“Hello MLA you truly deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have won. I thank all the people from the bottom of my heart. Request to Ashapura that the works of Jamnagar will be very good. Jay Mataji,” he tweeted

The photo in the tweet shows Rivaba holding a small placard that read ‘MLA Gujarat’.

Rivaba defeated her nearest rival, Karshanbhai of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a margin of more than 53,000 votes. Rivaba got 88,835 votes, while Karshanbhai got 35,265 votes.

The BJP candidate from the Jamnagar North constituency won with over 57 percent vote share.

Jadeja had campaigned extensively for his wife and even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Gujarat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections.

Rivaba, a Mechanical Engineer, married cricketer Jadeja on April 17, 2016. Rivaba became a member of the BJP in 2019 and the party nominated her for the Jamnagar Assembly seat this year.