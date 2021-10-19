Heavy rainfall, snow likely in JK on Oct 23: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall or snowfall for Jammu and Kashmir on October 23.

\Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD said, “A great western disturbance is coming which will specifically affect the western Himalayan region. So, we are expecting snowfall activity will be increased in the western Himalayan region. We are expecting heavy rainfall or heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kasmir on October 23.”

He further stated that the adjoining areas like Punjab and the isolated parts of Haryana can also have light rainfall in the upcoming days. Kumar also informed that Uttarakhand had rainfall up to 40 cm and Himachal Pradesh experienced very heavy rainfall till Monday.

“In west Uttar Pradesh, rainfall occurred up to 17cm till yesterday,” the senior scientist of IMD said.