Heavy Rain Showers Likely in Several Districts Between Aug 16-19: MET

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the coming days, with brief intense and heavy showers expected at a few places, particularly between August 16 and 19.

Director Meteorological Department J&K, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said, Poonch recorded 53 mm, Pulwama 57.5 mm, Awantipora 47.8 mm and Rajouri 44 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

For August 12, Dr Mukhtar said a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower is expected at many places, with brief intense heavy showers possible in a few districts from afternoon till evening.

From August 13 to 15, light to moderate rain/thundershower is likely at many places, with brief intense showers possible at a few locations during early morning/morning and late afternoon/evening hours.

From August 16 to 19, the region may experience a few spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places, with heavy rain and brief intense heavy showers likely in a few districts during early morning and afternoon hours.

For August 20 to 22, light rain/thundershower is likely at scattered places.

Issuing an advisory, the Met Department said there is a possibility of heavy rain/brief intense heavy showers in a few districts of Jammu Division and brief intense showers at one or two districts of Kashmir Division during August 16-19.

The department cautioned that torrential rain and brief intense heavy showers may trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Dr Mukhtar advised people, especially those living in vulnerable and hilly areas, to remain cautious and follow official advisories during periods of intense rainfall.