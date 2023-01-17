Srinagar: A video of a train pulling through snowy Kashmir is breaking the internet.

Shared by the Ministry of Railways, netizens have fallen in love with Kashmir. Many compared the landscape with Switzerland. Some desired to have a ride on this train in winter.

In the video, the train is seen chugging past Kamre railway station with railway tracks buried under the snow.

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023

The 35-second long video clip covers the train from various directions with snow-covered fields and mountains in the background.

“A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir,” read the caption of the video.

In another video, two men are seen clearing snow from the tracks.

These clips have notched more than 380,000 views on Twitter, while over 1500 users have retweeted them.

Netizens are awestruck by the beauty of Kashmir. Users complimented the northern railways for continuing service amid inclement weather conditions.

Vikas Kumar, a Twitter user, commented, “Would be great fun to ride in this whole beauty! It looks like Switzerland.”

Another user Balwinder Singh commented, “I didn’t know that our train runs in such a beautiful place. Railways ministry should make these pictures postcards.”

Rahul Chouhan responded, “Very beautiful view as if heaven has descended on earth.”

The pictures of the snow-covered train are equally trending on other social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

Pertinently last year, a series of videos of the scow-covered train also featured on social media mesmerizing video that enchanted netizens, even leaving South African professional cricket commentator Jonty Rhodes longing to embark on a journey on the train.

On a normal day, at least 15 pairs of trains run regularly from Baramulla to Banihal and carry almost 30,000 passengers, including students and employees.