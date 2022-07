Kargil today recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius.

According to Kashmir Weather, a private forecaster, the temperature was recorded by an Automatic Weather Station.

The temperature readings come in every 15 minutes. As per that, 36.7°C was observed at 4:15 p.m.

The peak temperature may have been recorded between 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

The nearby places may have even recorded a maximum temperature of more than 39.0°C.