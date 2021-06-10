Heat wave continues for third day in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir experienced its third consecutive day of a heat wave on Thursday as Srinagar recorded maximum temperatures of 34.7 degrees Celsius, same as witnessed on previous day and the season’s hottest day so far.

A meteorological department official said that day temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius was above normal by 6.7 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Srinagar recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Barring 3 June 2018, 34.7 degrees Celsius temperature was also second highest in more than 12 years during the month of June. On 3 June 2018, Srinagar had recorded 35.0 degree Celsius and from 2009 to 2021, it was only once that mercury rose to such level in the summer capital during the month of June.

As per the data available on meteorological department, Srinagar has recorded hottest June day ever on 29th day of the month in 1978 when mercury touched 37.8 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave also prevailed in Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, as it recorded maximum of 41.9 degrees Celsius against previous days 42.7 Deg Celsius. It was around 3 degrees above normal, the official said. It also marked season second hottest day for the winter capital which had recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday last.

Meanwhile, Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 30.2 degrees Celsius while Kokernag witnessed 32.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The border town Kupwara recorded maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, highest temperature in at least 12 years for the area.

World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest place in Valley, recording maximum of 25.5 degrees Celsius, the official added.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry and hot weather in Kashmir Valley and “isolated light rain in Jammu division” for next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days, the weatherman has forecast “isolated very light rain and thundershowers” in Jammu and Kashmir. (GNS)