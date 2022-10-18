A video of a schoolgirl celebrating her father’s new job at Swiggy is melting hearts online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So cute, the heart is melting,” Swiggy India wrote on Instagram.

“Swiggy India plz give him more chance to get the incentive,” wrote a user.

“She understands her father’s requirements and wants so well. God bless you always, “ said another.

“Sir ubr lucky to have an angel as ur girl child,” said third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the start of the food delivery apps especially, Swiggy and Zomato, the share of the gig economy increased.