`Heart-wrenching calamity’: LG briefs PM, Shah

KATRA, AUGUST 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the devotees injured in an unfortunate landslide incident near Ardhkuwari at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine who are undergoing treatment at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, and enquired about their health.

A team of senior doctors briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of the injured and the medical procedures being followed. The Lieutenant Governor directed the Doctors and Hospital Administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the speedy recovery of the injured. It was informed that 13 people are presently undergoing treatment at SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra, and their condition is stable.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his gratitude to emergency responders, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board employees, and citizens for their exemplary interventions, which saved many lives.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Yatra was suspended yesterday due to bad weather. A cloudburst occurred, and devotees at Ardhkuwari were caught in it. It was a heart-wrenching natural calamity, in which we lost precious lives. We are providing all possible assistance to bereaved families.”

The Lieutenant Governor also announced ex gratia relief to the families of the deceased. He said the Shrine Board and the administration are extending all the necessary assistance to the affected families.

The Shrine Board’s policy provides for an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of any individual who dies in an unfortunate incident. An additional Rs 4 lakh will be provided from SDRF.

The Lieutenant Governor has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah on the flood situation and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in various Districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He has directed the officials for maximum readiness and presence of staff at their posts to respond to emergencies.