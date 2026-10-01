Heart Alert

World Heart Day, observed recently on September 29, carries an important message this year: ‘Don’t Miss a Beat.’ The 2026 campaign of the World Heart Federation seeks to draw attention to the warning signs of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular diseases claim more than 20 million lives every year, while a large proportion of premature deaths can be prevented through healthier lifestyles, early detection, timely treatment and better access to care. For Kashmir Valley, the message assumes an added urgency. Heart disease is no longer a concern associated only with old age. Doctors are increasingly seeing younger patients with serious cardiac problems, while the growing problem of substance abuse has added another dangerous dimension to the Valley’s health burden. The connection between drug abuse and cardiovascular health deserves far greater public attention. Intravenous drug use can expose users to serious infections, particularly when needles are shared. Among these is infective endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart that can damage heart valves and lead to severe complications. Recent reporting from Kashmir Valley has highlighted a worrying return of such cases, with doctors seeing several cases every month, many involving people in the 20 to 40 age group. This is alarming not merely because of the medical consequences, but because of the age of those affected. A generation that should be studying, working, building families and contributing to society is instead becoming vulnerable to addiction and its cascading health effects. The reported presence of students among affected patients makes the issue even more pressing. The scale of substance abuse in Jammu and Kashmir reinforces the concern. Government figures placed before the J&K Assembly have indicated that around 70,000 people in Kashmir were affected by substance abuse, including nearly 50,000 heroin users. The government has also acknowledged that intravenous use increases the risk of infections and other long-term health complications. National data also illustrates the broader challenge. A parliamentary reply based on the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India estimated substantial opioid use in Jammu and Kashmir among both adults and adolescents. The 2018 survey estimated 4.47 lakh opioid users among people aged 18 to 75 in J&K. More recent parliamentary material has also documented continued government efforts through the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, including rehabilitation, counselling and prevention programmes. The response must consequently move beyond policing and seizures. Drug addiction is a public-health and social challenge requiring prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and sustained family and community support. Schools and colleges need stronger awareness programmes, while parents must remain alert to behavioural changes among children. Early intervention can prevent experimentation from developing into dependence. Heart health itself also requires a broader preventive approach. Regular physical activity, healthier diets, control of blood pressure and diabetes, avoidance of tobacco and drugs, and timely medical check-ups can substantially reduce cardiovascular risk. The message of World Heart Day is simple: do not miss the warning signs and do not ignore addiction.