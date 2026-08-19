Healthy J&K

Food adulteration, misleading claims, and overuse of preservatives and artificial colors are making India sick. Junk food, unhealthy snacks, and sugary soft drinks are making our children and youth obese. India now ranks second in the number of obese children in the world. The country has overtaken the US and is only behind China in the obesity index. According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, the obese population in India stands at 14.92 million children (5-9 years) and 26.40 million adolescents (10-19 years), totaling 41.32 million individuals aged 5-19 years. What is more alarming is that the childhood obesity rates in India are rising at an average of 5 percent annually. The World Obesity Atlas projects a sharp rise in obesity-related health conditions among Indian youth by 2040. According to the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey report, 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight or obese. Ultra-processed foods are displacing long-established dietary patterns. Seemingly sensing the crisis, the Supreme Court has slammed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over a delay in introducing warning labels on packaged foods. The apex court was hearing a PIL seeking mandatory front-of-package warning labels on packaged foods. FOPL is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices. The court did not approve the Union government’s stance that it is not possible to match international standards, particularly those of developed countries. Let us be clear. The government cannot hide behind semantics. It needs to wake up to the crisis. Every state needs an officer like Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde. The way he has acted against food adulteration and unhygienic FBOs is worth appreciation. Jammu and Kashmir too needs one such officer to ensure food safety. Ours is a peculiar case given our food habits. We are predominantly a non-vegetarian society. And that is where unscrupulous elements take advantage. Last year, the Food Safety Department seized over 11,600 kilograms of suspected rotten and adulterated meat in Kashmir. The department conducted 1,430 inspections at meat dealers and cold storage units across Jammu and Kashmir. Over 102 improvement notices were issued, and 14 licences were suspended for violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act. These are serious issues, and there should be no mercy for the people perpetrating this crime. Let Jammu and Kashmir be the first in the country to comply with the Supreme Court orders. Let our government be the first to ban ultra-processed food. Let our government be the first to tax unhealthy packaged food. Let our government be the first to enact strict food safety laws. Let us make Jammu and Kashmir a healthy Union Territory.