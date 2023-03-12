Faisal Maqbool

Junaid Kaliwala is an Indian fitness expert, transformation specialist, and professional men’s physique athlete. He is known for being India’s first International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro Men’s Physique Athlete. He has won several bodybuilding competitions, both in India and internationally.

Junaid Kaliwala is also a certified fitness expert, and he is known for helping people transform their bodies and achieve their fitness goals through his fitness training programs. He is considered to be one of the top fitness experts in India, and he has been featured in several fitness magazines and websites

As Nutrition and Hydration Week approaches, we had the opportunity to sit down with Junaid to discuss the importance of nutrition and hydration in maintaining good health. In this interview, Junaid shares his insights on the benefits of healthy eating, tips for staying hydrated, and the role of community initiatives in promoting good nutrition.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer, as well as infectious diseases. Eating a balanced diet is also important for mental health and well-being.

Junaid Kaliwala, a leading health coach, explains, “Healthy eating is crucial for maintaining good health. A balanced diet should include a variety of foods from all food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.”

The importance of healthy eating is particularly important for children. Studies show that children who have healthy diets are more likely to have better physical and mental health, perform better in school and have better self-esteem.

“Children who eat a healthy diet are less likely to be overweight or obese, which can lead to a range of health problems,” says Junaid. “They are also less likely to suffer from tooth decay, which is a common problem among children who consume too much sugar.”

The importance of healthy eating extends beyond physical health, with research showing that good nutrition can also have a positive impact on mental health.

“A healthy diet can help to reduce the risk of depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders,” says Junaid. “It can also improve cognitive function and memory, which is particularly important for older adults.”

Despite the importance of healthy eating, many people struggle to maintain a balanced diet. One reason for this is that unhealthy foods are often more convenient and affordable than healthy foods.

“Unhealthy foods are often cheaper and more accessible than healthy foods, particularly in low-income communities,” explains Kaliwala. “This can make it difficult for people to make healthy choices, particularly if they are struggling to make ends meet.”

To address this issue, Junaid recommends increasing access to healthy foods through community initiatives, such as farmers’ markets and community gardens.

“Community initiatives can help to make healthy foods more accessible and affordable for everyone, regardless of their income,” says Junaid. “They can also help to educate people about the importance of healthy eating and how to prepare healthy meals.”

In addition to community initiatives, education is also key to promoting healthy eating habits. Junaid recommends that schools and workplaces provide education on healthy eating and the benefits of a balanced diet.

“Education is crucial for promoting healthy eating habits, particularly among young people,” says Junaid. “By providing education on healthy eating, we can help to promote good health and prevent the development of NCDs.”

Nutrition and Hydration Week, which runs from March 14-20, is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of healthy eating and raise awareness of the benefits of a balanced diet.

“Nutrition and Hydration Week is a great opportunity to highlight the importance of healthy eating and the role it plays in maintaining good health,” says Junaid. “It’s also a chance to celebrate the efforts of those who work to promote good nutrition and hydration, such as healthcare professionals, nutritionists, and community organizations.”

Healthy eating is crucial for maintaining good health and preventing the development of NCDs. A balanced diet that includes a variety of foods from all food groups is important for physical and mental health. While access to healthy foods can be a challenge for some, community initiatives and education can help to promote healthy eating habits and improve access to healthy foods for everyone. This Nutrition and Hydration Week, let’s celebrate the importance of healthy eating and work together to promote good nutrition and hydration for all.

