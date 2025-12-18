Health Secy reviews winter preparedness

SRINAGAR: Secretary Health & Medical Education Department, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today conducted a comprehensive review of department’s winter preparedness plan to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery across Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in snow-bound and hard-to-reach areas.

Emphasising that healthcare delivery in difficult terrains during winter remains a top priority, Dr. Abid Rasheed issued a series of clear and time-bound directives aimed at safeguarding the public health during the forthcoming winter months.

The Secretary directed the Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), to continuously monitor the DVDMS portal. He asked them to ensure adequate stocking and timely distribution of the Essential Drug List (EDL), with special focus on high-altitude and snow-bound areas. He stressed that all possibilities of drug shortages during winter must be completely ruled out and a proactive approach is maintained to ensure an uninterrupted medicine supply chain.

Calling for immediate measures to strengthen the healthcare manpower, Dr. Abid directed for augmentation of staff through NHM in these districts. The Managing Director, National Health Mission (NHM) was instructed to rationalise the staff to critical locations, ensuring 24×7 functioning of all health institutions.

The Secretary further underscored the need for a robust and well-coordinated patient evacuation plan, with special attention to pregnant women and other high-risk patients. He directed to ensure that ASHA workers and Female Multipurpose Health Workers (FMPHWs) of the Family Welfare Department undertake Expected Date of Delivery (EDD)-based priority line listing of expecting mothers to facilitate timely referrals and evacuations.

Dr. Abid Rasheed emphasised the importance of clearly defined and pre-identified referral pathways, to be established well in advance in coordination with the higher health facilities and medical colleges, ensuring timely and hassle-free referrals during adverse weather conditions. He also directed that all health institutions be equipped with adequate heating arrangements, reliable power backup and other essential winter-related infrastructure to ensure patient safety and uninterrupted services.

He impressed upon the Directors of Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir, to maintain close coordination with the respective Medical Colleges for specialist support and seamless healthcare delivery. Any gaps in service delivery, he said, must be promptly addressed through regular monitoring and reporting mechanisms to ensure strict compliance.

Reiterating the commitment towards public health, Dr. Abid Rasheed maintained , “Healthcare delivery in snow-bound areas is a non-negotiable priority. We must leave no stone unturned to ensure medicines, manpower, ambulances and infrastructure are in place well before snowfall.”