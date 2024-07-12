Health Secretary inaugurates Hernia Summit 2024

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: The Postgraduate Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, in collaboration with the Hernia Society of India, organized the highly anticipated two day Hernia Summit 2024 beginning here today.

This live operative workshop cum conference has brought together leading surgical experts and aspiring medical professionals for a comprehensive exploration of advanced hernia repair techniques and cutting-edge academic discussions.

The summit was inaugurated today in GMC Srinagar auditorium by Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

The Secretary appreciated the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts in delivering the world class patient care. He assured completion of the New Theatre Block construction as soon as possible besides introduction of robotic surgery in the department.

The workshop cum conference is being organised under the dynamic leadership of Organising Chairman, Professor Iqbal Saleem Mir, Professor & Head Department of Minimal Access & General Surgery GMC Srinagar, supported by Organising Secretary Hernia Summit 2024 Professor Dr M R Attri, Professor Department of Minimal Access & Ge.

The first day of the summit featured a live operative workshop, where renowned surgeons from across the country along with the faculty of GMC Srinagar demonstrated their exceptional operative skills by performing hernia repair surgeries on complex and challenging cases.

The operative faculty included Dr. Vijay Borgaonkar, Dr. Sarfaraz J. Baig, Dr. Praveen Bhatia, Dr. Rajesh Khullar, Dr. Sumeet Shah, Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, Professor Iqbal Saleem Mir, Professor MR Attri and Dr Abdul Hamid Samoon.

These eminent surgeons performed live surgeries that were broadcast directly from two operation theatres at GMC Srinagar to an audience at the GMC Auditorium. The live feed was also streamed on YouTube, allowing a wider audience to benefit from the insights and techniques demonstrated by these experts.

Padmashree Dr Pradeep Chowbey was guest of honour on the occasion. He was highly impressed by the quality of work being done in the department of surgery GMC Srinagar. He also favoured training for the budding surgeons in the field of robotic surgery.

The occasion was also graced by the presence of President HSI Dr Vijay Borgaonkar who in his speech considered the Department of Minimal Access & General Surgery GMC Srinagar as a “CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN HERNIA SURGERY”.

Dr Sarfaraz Baig, Secretary HSI and Professor Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal GMC Srinagar were among the dignitaries who also graced the occasion.