Monitor News Bureau
Kashmir
··1 min read

Health Ministry donates 56 BiPAP machines to J&K

Jammu: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has donated 56 BiPAP to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement on Friday, 56 BiPAP machines of ResMed make and Lumis 150 Model were received as donation by Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Government of India (GoI).

“The machines were simultaneously handed over to GMC, Jammu and GMC, Srinagar for their immediate use of treating Covid patients,” the statement added.




