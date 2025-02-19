SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 19: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the performance and functioning of Health & Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education departments in Baramulla district.

The meeting was attended by MLA Uri, Sajad Ahmad; MLA Wagoora-Kreeri, Irfan Hafeez Lone; MLA Sopore, Irshad Ahmad Kar; MLA Pattan, Javaid Riyaz Bedar; MLA Tangmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah; MLA Baramulla, Javed Hassan Beigh; District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges; Heads of Departments of Health, Social Welfare and School Education departments besides Colleges; Director SKIMS, Soura; Principal GMC, Baramulla; CMO, Baramulla and other senior officers from Health & Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education departments.

While reviewing the status of healthcare facilities, availability of medicines and infrastructure in hospitals, CHCs and PHCs across the district, Sakeena Itoo stressed on the importance of strengthening healthcare services, ensuring adequate medical staff and expediting work on ongoing projects to enhance patient care. “Address gaps in rural healthcare accessibility and ensure timely availability of life-saving drugs as well as other healthcare facilities to the public”, the Minister said. She called upon the officers of health department to fill the vacancies of paramedics and doctors to address the staff constraints on health facilities.

The Minister further directed the officers of health department to conduct drug audit of all the medical and chemist shops to control malpractices, if any. She asked them to ensure that the establishments are complying with regulations like installation of CCTV cameras, implementation of computerized billing systems and maintenance of psychotropic drug records.