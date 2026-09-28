Health Gaps

The shortage of medical and paramedical staff in Jammu and Kashmir points to a challenge that cannot be addressed through recruitment alone. During the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly, the Government has reported 40 vacancies among senior specialists, 393 among consultants, 840 among Medical Officers and 6,248 in paramedical and other categories. These numbers are significant. They also show why strengthening healthcare manpower must remain a priority. The figures reveal gaps at different levels of the health system. Only 11 senior specialists are in place against 51 sanctioned posts. There are 543 consultants against 936 posts. The situation is similar among Medical Officers, with 2,019 working against a sanctioned strength of 2,859. The biggest gap is among paramedical and other staff. Here, 12,497 employees are in position against 18,745 sanctioned posts. The Government has taken steps to fill these gaps. Appointment orders have been issued for 335 Medical Officers selected through the JKPSC. Their priority posting to peripheral, far-flung and underserved areas is important. Recruitment should focus not only on filling numbers but also on placing staff where the need is greatest. Several vacancies have also been referred to the JKSSB. These include posts in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, as well as positions under Family Welfare, MCH and Immunisation programmes. More posts are proposed to be referred after completion of formalities. The process should now move quickly. Long recruitment cycles can turn existing shortages into chronic gaps. At the same time, the Government has highlighted measures aimed at expanding specialist services. The DNB programme is operational in 22 institutions with 408 approved seats. District Residency Programme has also placed 620 postgraduate residents in hospitals and health centres. These initiatives can help improve specialist availability, especially outside major cities. However, training more doctors is only one part of the solution. Retaining specialists in peripheral areas is equally important. Doctors and other health workers need safe workplaces, accommodation where required, professional support and reasonable working conditions. Without such measures, recruitment may not translate into sustained improvement at the grassroots level. The J&K Government has also pointed to e-Sanjeevani, tele-radiology and Tele-MANAS as tools to bridge gaps. These services can reduce the burden of distance. They can connect patients in remote areas with specialists elsewhere. But technology should complement, not replace, physical manpower. A patient still needs trained staff at the local health facility for examination, emergency care and follow-up. The Government says J&K has nearly one health facility for every 3,500 people, compared with a national average of around one for every 6,000. This suggests that infrastructure has expanded significantly. The next challenge is to ensure that these facilities have enough staff and equipment to function effectively. The focus must therefore shift from merely sanctioned posts to actual service delivery. Vacancy figures should be reviewed regularly. Recruitment should be time-bound. Difficult and remote postings should receive special attention in the Union Territory. Specialist services should be expanded alongside primary healthcare.