SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: All ration card holders of Srinagar district to get Golden Cards under PM-JAY SEHAT scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Monday chaired an Officers meeting to finalize the action plan. Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad was also present in the meeting.

SDM East, Assistant Directors of FCS&CA South and North, and all City Tehsil Supplies Officers besides District Coordinator CSC, representative of Ayushman Bharat, and other concerned also attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed the FCS&CA officers to work in proper coordination with the State Health Agency of Ayushman Bharat and District Coordinator CSC to ensure every ration cardholder is provided the Golden Card at the earliest.

Highlighting the objectives of the scheme, the DC said the PM-JAY SEHAT scheme is aimed to provide free of cost medical treatment to any sick person or his family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC said, If any member of the family is suffering from any disease, he/she can get up to Rs 5.0 lakh treatment in any designated Government or empanelled private hospital for free. The government will bear the treatment, medicine expenses, operation expenses, and various types of expenses under the scheme.

He said now the Government is going to give benefits of this scheme to all eligible persons. All such people who have a ration card can get a Golden card made under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and could get free treatment.

During the meeting, the DC passed directions to all the concerned for mass mobilization to ensure that the left out population is covered under the scheme so that they are entitled to the benefits of the Golden Card.

The DC also stressed ensuring the presence of adequate manpower (VLEs) at the Tehsil Supplies Offices and Ration Stores to enroll maximum beneficiaries to achieve cent percent target.