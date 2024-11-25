Health dept must remain independent of politics: Sakina

ANANTNAG, NOVEMBER 25: The health department must remain independent of politics to ensure better healthcare outcomes, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters , she said the health sector should operate as a neutral entity, free from political interference. Such an approach, she said, is essential for delivering efficient services and improving healthcare for the public.

“The health department cannot be subject to decisions made by just two individuals; it requires a more collaborative effort,” Itoo said. “We need input from healthcare providers, administrators, and the community to strengthen the system.”

The minister said a committee of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) has been formed to examine health issues, which will then be reported to the government for appropriate action. Itoo said the government is committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and assured that all steps necessary for public welfare are being actively pursued.

Regarding the dilapidated state of the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag, the health minister said the issue is being addressed. “I have discussed this with local representatives, and we are hopeful that a solution will be reached soon that benefits all parties involved,” she said.

Itoo also chaired a meeting to review the developmental activities and progress on implementation of various ongoing schemes across Anantnag district. The meeting was attended by Chairman District Development Council, MY Gorsi; Members of Legislative Assembly from Anantnag district including, Peerzada Mohammad Syed; Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri; Abdul Majid Bhat; Altaf Ahmad Wani; Riyaz Ahmad Khan; Choudhary Zaffar Ahmad Khatana; District Development Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police and other senior officers of district administration.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Minister underlined that the present dispensation led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is committed to address the issues and grievances of the public at the grass root level. “Our Government is for the people and we are determined to address their issues and problems”, Sakeena said.