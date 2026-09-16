Health Check

The review of healthcare reforms on Monday chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is an important step, but the real test will be how quickly and effectively the proposed roadmap is implemented on the ground. Jammu and Kashmir may have made progress in expanding healthcare infrastructure, adding equipment and addressing manpower shortages, but gaps still remain across primary, secondary and tertiary care. The focus now must shift from announcing reforms to delivering measurable improvements for patients. The Advisory Committee’s recommendations can provide a broad framework, but implementation should be based on clear priorities, available resources and timelines. Since the government may not be able to fund every proposed reform at once, projects must be ranked according to urgency and public need. Basic healthcare should come first. Primary health centres and sub-centres must have doctors, nurses, medicines, diagnostic facilities and essential equipment. A patient should not have to travel long distances for services that can be provided locally. Secondary-level hospitals also need adequate specialists, emergency services, laboratories and diagnostic support so that district hospitals can handle more cases and reduce pressure on tertiary institutions. Manpower planning deserves equal attention. Recruiting doctors alone will not solve the problem if nurses, technicians, pharmacists, paramedics and other support staff remain unavailable. Vacant posts should be identified institution-wise and filled through a time-bound process. At the same time, staff must be rationally deployed so that some hospitals do not remain overburdened while others function below capacity. Incentives and better working conditions may also be required to retain specialists in remote and difficult areas. Infrastructure expansion must similarly be linked to actual requirements. New buildings have little value if they lack staff, equipment or maintenance. Existing hospitals should therefore be assessed regularly to identify unfinished works, non-functional equipment and operational gaps. Procurement should be transparent, timely and based on patient needs, with systems in place for maintenance and replacement. The government’s focus on cancer care, liver transplant services, mental health, drug de-addiction, oral healthcare, geriatric care and nutritional support is welcome. However, specialised services should not remain concentrated in a few major institutions. Where possible, district hospitals should be strengthened to provide screening, early diagnosis and follow-up care. Cancer screening, for example, can prevent patients from reaching tertiary hospitals at an advanced stage. Mental health and de-addiction services also need stronger district-level networks, counselling and community outreach. Digital health can improve the system if implemented properly. Electronic health records, online appointments, telemedicine and digital referrals can reduce delays and improve continuity of care. But digital systems must be supported by reliable internet connectivity, trained staff and simple procedures. Technology should make healthcare easier, not create another layer of bureaucracy. Finally, reforms must be monitored through measurable targets. The government should publish timelines for filling vacancies, completing infrastructure projects, making equipment functional and expanding specialised services. Regular reviews should assess outcomes rather than merely expenditure or project completion. Public feedback is very important as it can also help identify problems that official reports may miss.