Nuh, Haryana: An oil tanker truck driver and his helper were killed while three occupants of a Rolls-Royce were injured when the heavy vehicle crashed into the luxury car on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh, police said today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the tanker truck, which was being driven on the wrong side, collided head-on with the car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits, they said.

Police said the limousine immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued in the nick of time by their relatives who were closely behind in another car.

Those killed in the crash were identified as tanker truck driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The three injured, occupants of the Rolls Royce, were identified as Divya and Tasbir, residents of Chandigarh, and Vikas, a resident of Delhi, police said, adding they are being treated at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police reached the spot after getting information about the accident.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR will be registered after recording the statements of the injured.

The ASI said the family members of the accident victims have been informed about the accident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)