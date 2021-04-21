‘He can be one of the shining knights of IPL’: Brian Lara backs J&K cricketer Abdul Samad

West Indian batting legend, Brian Lara has predicted that Abdul Samad – the hard-hitting lower-order batsman of the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be one of the stars of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Talking to Star Sports, Lara stated he believed that the 19-year old from Jammu and Kashmir had the game to emerge as one of the players of the tournament this year.

Lara stated that Samad was one of the players to watch out for in the tournament.

“Young Abdul Samad. I know he has had just two innings, but I think he is someone who can pretty much be one of the shining knights at the end of the tournament.”

Samad blasted 19 off 8 deliveries including two sixes against the Knight Riders in Chennai but has not done much after in the competition. He is known for his destructive six-hitting ability in the lower order and has a strike rate of 113 in first-class cricket, 128.45 in List-A cricket and 146.45 in T20 cricket. He smashed 63 off just 38 deliveries playing for Jammu and Kashmir against the Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February this year.

The great left-hander added that he believed all-rounder Jason Holder would be the one West Indian player to stand out with his performances in IPL 2021.

“I think Jason Holder could do pretty well. He ended up replacing Mitchell Marsh in the 2020 IPL, so I expect him to maybe come up trumps this year. The tracks are not so favourable to pace where he is playing at present, but he is such a good all-round player that I hope he can maintain his play and really show that the West Indians are here to stay.”