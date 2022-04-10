SRINAGAR, APRIL 10: The Haj committee of India today issued fresh guidelines for Haj, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Circular instructions issued by Haj Committee of India, vide No HC-24/52/2022/1478 dated: 09/04/2022, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has now announced that this year’s Haj will be conducted according to the regulations.

It said that this year’s Haj is open for those who are under 65 years old and have received the main Covid – 19 vaccinations approved by the Ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Besides, Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are required to submit a negative Covid – 19 PCR test result, performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.

Following the instructions HCI clarified that all those Haj aspirants who have submitted Haj application forms and are above the age of 65 years (as on 30th April, 2022) shall stand ineligible for Haj – 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also cancel the Haj Seat of those lady pilgrims, whose Mehram/ Male Companion is above 65 years of age. This would also impact the companion of 70+ category pilgrims.

Now, fresh Haj applications can be made online by the intending pilgrims w.e.f 9th April, 2022 to 22nd April, 2022 on the conditions that applicant should possess a valid machine readable international passport issued on or before 9th April, 2022 and valid at least upto 31st December, 2022.

ALSO, the applicant should be below the prescribed age limit of 65 years (as on 30th April, 2022 or earlier) and have received the main Covid – 19 Vaccinations approved by the ministry of Health, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Further, as new Mehram Companion of those lady pilgrims who have already applied for Haj but Haj Seat(s) of their present Mehram Companions stand cancelled due to overage, as prescribed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.