HC, UNICEF organise consultation on Safeguarding Girl Child

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: The Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in collaboration with UNICEF India today organized a one day Annual Stakeholders’ Consultation on “Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India” at the Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy, Moominabad, Srinagar.

The programme was inaugurated by Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Arun Palli, in the august presence of Justice Sindhu Sharma (Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee), Justice Rajnesh Oswal,. Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, and Justice Shahzad Azeem besides Judges High Court of J&K and Ladakh. The inaugural session was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, MD National Health Mission & Secretary Education and Skill Development.

The proceedings opened with a reminder of the timeless Sanskrit maxim that “where women are honoured, divinity prevails”, underlining that safeguarding and empowering the girl child is not merely a statutory duty but a sacred social obligation.

The speakers noted that despite constitutional and legislative safeguards, girls continue to face challenges of safety, discrimination, limited access to resources and societal biases, necessitating joint action by the State, judiciary, and civil society. In her welcome address, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi emphasized that safeguarding the girl child is a moral, constitutional and societal imperative. She stressed that while significant progress has been made through legislation and policy, the true challenge is to ensure that these protections reach the most vulnerable and voiceless children.

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani highlighted the stark realities faced by the girl child, including declining child sex ratios, barriers to education and higher mortality rates. Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary reiterated that ensuring safety and dignity for the girl child is not only a statutory duty but also a moral obligation of society at large. Vijay Lakshmi Arora, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF India, in her address, described the protection of the girl child as a moral imperative alongside a legal duty. Citing both progress and persisting challenges in Jammu & Kashmir, she highlighted that neonatal and infant mortality rates have seen remarkable declines and child marriage rates are among the lowest in India and sex ratios at birth have improved.