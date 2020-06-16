HC quashes PSA detention of NC leader Sagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the Public Safety Act against National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar who was detained after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, his lawyer Shariq Reyaz and party leader Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

‘The J&K High Court has quashed the detention of my senior colleague @JKNC_ General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar. Thankfully, he challenged his detention even when those around him were reluctant to. This once again highlights the unjust & indefensible nature of the 5th Aug detentions,’ Abdullah tweeted.

Sagar was detained in August last year after the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was withdrawn. He is kept under detention in a Srinagar government guesthouse declared as a sub-jail.

‘Extremely happy to let all of you know that the PSA against Sagar sb. has been quashed by the J&K High court after the court proceedings which took 6 hearings and finally the judgement has been delivered.

“Thanks to entire @JKNC_ family and party leadership for being a great,’ Sagar’s son, Salman Sagar tweeted.

Senior Sagar’s lawyer Shariq Reyaz confirmed that the court had quashed the detention of the former minister but said the detailed order would be made available later.

“The preventive detention order of Mr. Ali Mohammad Sagar quashed by HC. Had the pleasure of arguing his case along with Mr. Shuja Ul Haq before the HC. Judgment to be uploaded soon,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed hope that the legal team of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti will take heart from ‘today’s judgement in the J&K High Court’ to pursue her case in the Supreme Court with increased determination and vigour. ‘She deserves to be freed without further loss of time’. ‘Although (PDP leader) Nayeem Sb & (NC leader) Hilal haven’t challenged their detentions in court, I hope the authorities see the writing on the wall & realise their continued PSA detention is indefensible. “The two must be released as must all the others under illegal ‘house arrest’,’ he added