HC allows J&K Bank to open online registration for 1850 PO, BA posts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday allowed the J&K Bank to make available the link for online registration of candidature by the prospective candidates pursuant to a fresh notification for 350 probationary officers and 1500 banking associates vacancies.

“The law being that mere participation in the recruitment process does not confer any right of appointment on a candidate, the Court is of the opinion that even if candidature of prospective candidates pursuant to the fresh notification dated 01.06.2020 is registered and the selection process is allowed to be completed upto a certain stage, it would not confer any right of appointment on such candidates,” a bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said while hearing an application filed by the Bank seeking vacation of the June 15 orders, according to GNS.

“Whether the ultimate selection process should be completed pursuant to the earlier advertisement notification or the subsequent notification would naturally be dependent on the final decision in the writ petition,” the court said.

At this stage, therefore, the Court said it is of the view that it would be appropriate to allow the Bank to open the link and proceed with the selection process.

However, the court made it clear that the final select list of candidates shall not be drawn, issued or published by the Bank unless orders in that regard are sought from the Court “if the matter is not finally decided till then and remains subjudice before the Court.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by as many as 288 aspiring candidates who had participated in the selection process pursuant to a notification on 6 October 2018. The candidates had challenged the notification issued earlier this year by the Bank whereby it notified that the selection process conducted for the posts stands canceled. They have also challenged the fresh recruitment notice. (GNS)