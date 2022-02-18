From actor to entrepreneur, Sana Khan has come a long way to promote Sharia-compliant dresses for Muslims.

“Alhamdullilah by the grace of Allah we have launched our brand @hayabysanakhan in Surat. Thank you all for so much love for our brand this makes us very happy n emotional. May Allah add loads of barakat to our new venture ♥️ #hayabysanakhan #sanakhan #modestfashion #modesty #anassaiyad #fashion #abaya #fashinable,” she wrote on Instagram. Wearing pastel Abhaya and Hijab, she and her husband Aanas Saiyad inaugurated the first store in Surat.

She posted a video of the ribbon cutting on her Instagram too. “Oh my god I am so happy,” she said. Later she also posted a video on Youtube announcing a 20 percent discount on the clothing brand.

Earlier Sana Khan had promoted Halal beauty products for girls. Unlike conventional makeup, Halal makeup adheres to Islamic standards i.e. they are free from pig-derived and other forbidden ingredients. They are also wudu–friendly (permeable to water) as required by Islamic standards.

Halal beauty products can range from eyeshadows, foundations, nail polishes, and even fragrances. “Treatment: Medispa + Beauty bomb peel Products: Vita c + Hyaluronic serum. #facespabysanakhan #sanakhan #beauty #peels #medispa #skincare #homecare #serums #vitac #hyaluronicacid,” she wrote on Instagram Last month, Sana turned `Umrah’ counselor and gave tips about pilgrimage. Sana posted a video on Instagram to guide people intending to perform holy pilgrimage in the time of Covid “People were asking so many things because of the Covid situation. I thought to make a video. I have performed three Umrah. Our Umrah was arranged by Khalid tours within two days.

We did not want to return from the airport. We decided in two days to perform Umrah because Allah’s house was opened after two years,” she said. Sana urged the pilgrims to download two apps and book a slot for the pilgrimage. She said people can also book appointments on spot for Medina. “Who knew that Allah will shut his house for two years? Now you should reach on time as per the appointment given by the officials at the holy shrines,” she said. She said hotels are open and people can check-in as per their choice. “You can get hotels as per your budget”, she said. Earlier Sana Khan shared a video of her stitching Kiswah (Gilaf-e-Kaba) the cloth that drapes the Kaaba. The cloth is woven from silk and cotton and adorned with gold calligraphy.