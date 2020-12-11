‘Have studied India’s farm bills, they are flawed, will be detrimental to farmers’, says former World Bank Chief Economist Kaushik Basu

Former Chief economist of World Bank, Kaushik Basu, Friday said the new farm bills in India are “flawed” and will be “detrimental to farmers.”

Basu, who is a professor of economics at Cornell University, shared his thoughts in a tweet on Friday.

“I’ve now studied India’s new farm bills & realize they are flawed & will be detrimental to farmers. Our agriculture regulation needs change but the new laws will end up serving corporate interests more than farmers. Hats off to the sensibility & moral strength of India’s farmers,” Basu tweeted.

His tweet was widely shared and received a lot of comments from netizens.

To mention, the ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws has entered 16th day with the farmers’ unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

According to their earlier plan of blocking Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests on Friday.

Police have stepped up vigil on the border areas to ensure the protesters can’t block highways.

On Thursday, the Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop agitation as talks are still going on. However, that led to no breaking of ice as the farmers are unwavering in their demand of a complete withdrawal of the three laws, which the Centre is ready to amend — but won’t withdraw.