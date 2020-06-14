Have found Covid cure, claims Patanjali

New Delhi: As researchers across the globe race to develop a vaccine to tackle the pandemic, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, claimed that his company developed an Ayurveda medicine that has cured Covid-19 patients within a span of five to 14 days.

According to a report in news agency ANI, Balkrishna on Saturday said that a trial was conducted on hundreds of Covid-19 patients and that the medicine has yielded “100% favourable results.”

“We appointed a team of scientists after the Covid-19 outbreak. First, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” Balkrishna said in Haridwar, according to ANI.

“We can say that the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda,” he said, adding that the company is now conducting controlled clinical trials and will release evidence in less than a week.

More than 100 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in various stages of development around the world. Among front runners currently in human trials are the Covid-19 vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Sanofi and China’s CanSino Biologics.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has approved the use of homeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30 for the general population as a prophylactic against Covid-19 and as an immunity booster. A task force set up by state government has also come up with a list of Unani and Ayurvedic medicines like Agastya Haritaki, Ayush 64 and even sesame oil, as measures against Covid-19.

With nearly 3.21 lakh cases, India is the fourth worst-hit COVID nation. Globally, over 7.7 million people have been infected.