Playing the last Grand Slam tournament of her career, Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza reached the Australian Open mixed doubles final with partner Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne on Wednesday.

She made an emotional statement after reaching the final.

“It was an amazing match, there was a lot of nerves. It’s my last slam and it’s so special to play with Rohan. He was my first mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and today I’m 36 and he is 42 and we are still playing, we have a solid relationship,” Sania said

She will be playing in her last final in a Grand Slam on Janaury 28 in the Australian Open. She will retire from professional tennis next month in Dubai.

Recently, she had shared a post on her social media accounts captioned ‘Life Update’ and mentioned that as she draws closer to the culmination of her career as an athlete, new beginnings await her.

“Life must move on and I don’t think this is the end but, in fact, a beginning of many different memories to be created, dreams to be achieved and new goals to be set. My son needs me more than ever now and I can’t wait to live a slightly quieter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than have been able to give so far. Like they say. Game. Set. Celebrate! Here’s to new beginnings,” she had written.