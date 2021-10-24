One of the most famous drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Resurrection: Ertugrul has added another feather to its cap by managing to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work, claim some unconfirmed reports.

The historical-adventure drama series, which like the rest of the world became highly popular in Kashmir too, is based on the life of Ertugrul Ghazi, the father of Osman I who founded the Ottoman Empire.

Some news portals originally reported the news of Ertugrul smashing a world record. However, nothing can be found on the Guinness World Records website till the filing of this report.

Translated into nearly 39 languages across the world, the show stars Engin Altan Duzyatan playing the lead role who has risen to fame worldwide post his stint.

Esra Bilgic, who portrayed the roles of Halime Sultan in the drama series, has also achieved huge popularity in India and Pakistan, sweeping fans away with her beauty. Her Instagram posts often take social media by storm.

The Urdu-language version of Ertugrul has also received up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone. It broke the record of most new subscribers in a month on YouTube and is reportedly in the top 50 most viewed channels on the video platform. After being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV), Ertugrul’s YouTube channel too crossed one million subscribers.