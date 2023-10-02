Harvard University ushered in a historic moment on Friday as it officially welcomed Claudine Gay as its newest president. In a speech delivered to a rain-drenched audience huddled beneath a sea of umbrellas, Ms. Gay expressed her deep humility and the profound honor of assuming leadership at Harvard. She spoke passionately about the institution’s commitment to higher education and its vital role in shaping a better world.

Ms. Gay emphasized the university’s courage in questioning the status quo and its dedication to fostering diversity as a powerful catalyst for enriching campus life.

“We wholeheartedly embrace diversity – encompassing various backgrounds, life experiences, and perspectives – as an integral part of our institutional mission,” she declared. “Our embrace of diversity is not fueled by a hope for conformity but rather by a belief in the transformative power of dynamic discourse, where ideas and opinions intersect and evolve.”

Claudine Gay now holds the esteemed position of the 30th president since Harvard University’s establishment in 1640.