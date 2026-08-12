Patriotic fever has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to Independence Day. `Har Ghar Tiranga’ rallies are being held across the districts. It is heartwarming to see people from all walks of life enthusiastically participating in these rallies. The rallies are a testament that a new era of peace and prosperity has returned to Kashmir. Such is the confidence that Jammu and Kashmir is eying the top national ranking in Har Ghar Tiranga-2026. A UT-level flagship event will be held on August 12 in Srinagar. The event will commence from the lawns of the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and culminate at the Botanical Garden. Deputy Commissioners from all districts will participate virtually. Tiranga Bike Rally of police and CAPF, a Tiranga Mela showcasing local handicrafts, Self Help Group-made products, tricolour-themed merchandise, and a patriotic concert featuring renowned national and local artists, will also be organized to mark 150 Years of Vande Mataram. Exhibitions on the history and evolution of the National Flag and the freedom movement would be organised at prominent public institutions and locations across the UT. Educational institutions will conduct Tiranga-themed activities, including board art, walkathons, letter-writing campaigns for armed forces personnel and Rakhi-making workshops. The programme will also feature community singing of the National Song and the Tiranga Anthem across blocks and municipal areas in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure. Jammu and Kashmir government has requisitioned 14,03,496 National Flags for distribution across districts to facilitate large-scale participation. Citizens are also encouraged to upload photographs of their participation on the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal to strengthen the spirit of public participation and national unity. As we celebrate Independence Day, we should not forget the sacrifices made by our valiant security forces to achieve peace in Jammu and Kashmir. A few years back, holding the tricolor could have invited the wrath of terrorists. Things have changed, and terrorism has almost been defeated. Figures speak for themselves. There has beena 95 per cent dip in terror-related incidents since the abrogation of Article 370. Terror incidents have dropped from 228 in 2018 to 12 in 2025. There is, however, no room for complacency. It is time to consolidate the gains. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha deserves kudos for handling the Kashmir situation with finesse. He has been instrumental in defeating terror, fast-tracking developmental activities and fighting the drug menace. His era will definitely be written in golden words. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah deserve special mention for bringing Jammu and Kashmir back from the throes of violence and anarchy. The Centre’s clear policy has ushered in a new era of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. `Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is just a trailer. There are many more milestones to come.