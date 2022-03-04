SRINAGAR, MARCH 04: To ensure effective cleanliness across the urban and rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has launched renewed Swachhata campaign ‘Har Gaon Swachh Gaon’ in all villages by enhancing implementation of Village Action Plan prepared for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM), as well as improving door to door solid waste collection in all wards of 78 ULBs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive is part of 10-point campaign initiated by the government to give a renewed push to implementation of employment and other beneficiary oriented schemes on ground. The objective of the campaign is to achieve quantifiable results within specific timelines in an effort to touch the lives of ordinary citizens at the grassroots level.

‘Har Gaon Swach Gaon’ campaign is being implemented in consonance with Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G).

The second nd phase of Swachh Bharat Mission mainly focused on hygiene, cleanliness and solid waste management in rural areas.

Considering its importance, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has laid special emphasis on implementation of 10 point programme and ‘Har Gaon Swachh Gaon’ is one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Single Use Plastic and other non-biodegradable wastes have become a menace in our localities. It has disturbed our ecology by polluting our land, water, air and forests. Solid waste like plastic has polluted local ponds which has made water unfit for drinking and for other domestic purposes. It needs to be addressed and we can overcome it only by making Swachh Bharat Mission phase-2 a big success just like the SBM-1.

The Rural Sanitation Department is stepping forward with the objective to achieve Swachh Bharat as a fitting tribute to 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which in rural areas shall mean improving the level of cleanliness through Solid and Liquid waste Management activities and making Gram Panchayats Open Defecation Free (ODF), clean and sanitized with various components like Individual household latrines (IHHL), Community Sanitary Complex (CSCs), Solid and Liquid Waste Management and Information, Education & Communication (IEC) campaigns.

Under SBM-G, incentives are being provided for construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHL). The incentive amount being provided under the scheme is Rs. 12000/- for construction of one unit of IHHL with water availability and other facilities.

Under SBM-G, Community Sanitary Complexes are being set up in villages comprising appropriate number of toilet seats, bathing cubicles, washing platforms, wash basins etc.

The objective of SBM-G is to bring about improvement in cleanliness, hygiene and general quality of life in rural areas. SLWM is one of the key components of the programme. The total assistance under SBM(G) for SLWM projects is based on total number of households in each Gram Panchayat.

Information, Education & Communication (IEC) is a very important component of SBM-G programme. IEC strives to bring about community wide behavioural change and to trigger the demand for sanitary facilities in rural areas for households, schools, Anganwadis, Community Sanitary Complexes and Solid and Liquid Waste Management project (SLWM) through provision of information and awareness generation. The activities being carried out under these components will be ‘area specific’ ‘community specific’ and should also involve all sections of the rural population.

‘Har Gaon Swach Gaon’ is a remarkable step towards achieving cleanliness across rural areas of J&K which will significantly transform the face of villages and towns.