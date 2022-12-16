Turkish actor Nurettin Sönmez, who played the role of Bamsi in the popular Turkish series Ertugrul Ghazi, has been hospitalised after suffering an injury during a shooting.

Nurettin aka Bamsi has a huge fan following in the Kashmir valley as well. His line

‘Haq hai Allah’ in the Urdu dubbed version of Ertugrul had become very popular in the subcontinent.

After Ertugrul, he was also seen in the subsequent drama series Kurulus: Osman that is running into its fourth season now.

The Turkish actor came up with a long Facebook post after his injury.

“Once again it has been the same… I had an “accident” when I was going to set the next day. Well it has yet again The lock that I tried to open with my elbow broke, my arm hit the glass of the door.

If it can be overcome, every accident tells a lot to a person and reveals the hearts of people like the day..

First of all, @drselimmugrabi (thank you) and his assistant @bahar_yildiz_ ve melâik @sedat, one of the leading doctors of Turkey who operated on me in such a large operation for the second time, I risk loss function, which is very difficult and which is very difficult. don’t smile ….

The producer of the work I just started; Mr, brother, father Mehmet Can Polat @mmtcnp and again producer Sadi Polat @cnpyapim and Screenwriter Ali Doğançay; @elitandaccam who plays my wife at the start of the team and all my cast friends (with all sincerity and warmth… ) My manager who is supporting me from the first seconds, who is still trying to get used to this crazy player @cerennozmen …. The rose that never leaves me @iibrahimyk …

Yasemin, who was able to cope with my blood loss at the moment of the incident and supported me at that difficult moment, and then Defne with her interest and point of view…

Acıbadem Fulya Hospital with its class… Nurses of Savaş, FatmaGül, Enes with their smiling faces and efforts…

Each one of you became the bright reflections of this accident in me and the freshness in my heart. Thank You So Much.

And my sites: To the young doctor or doctor candidates with whom I fought in the hospital where I was forcefully taken at the time of the incident and their wrong and inadequate interventions, again incomplete and incorrect, judicial reports. To the team of @kocallianzinsurance who accepted this false report and ignored the testimony of their loyal customers from all these years. I give you my rights. The most important thing is to be able to rest your head on the pillow…

Lastly my heroes Selahattin, Nurdan and Tuğçe…

And my sister and my mom.

Away for a while to approach the fields…

Thanks. (translated by Facebook),” he wrote.