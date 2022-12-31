SRINAGAR: Come 2023, noted Kashmiri singer Ishfaq Kawa is set to make a playback debut in Bollywood.

Ishfaq has recorded the title song for a Bollywood movie. The song is set to be released in early 2023.

“I have recorded a song. The shoot of the movie has been completed. Its post-production is currently on. It will take some months to complete the production part. My song will be released accordingly,” Ishfaq told The Kashmir Monitor.

Known as Arijit Singo of Kashmir, Ishfaq Kawa has redefined music in the last few years. An amateur singer, Ishfaq has not received any formal training from any musical `Gharana or teacher. Hailing from Shadipora village in the Sumbal area, he learnt to sing by watching videos on YouTube.

Like Kishore Kumar, Ishfaq created a niche despite not being trained. The icing on the cake is that he can play the keyboard, harmonium, and guitar with ease.

Ishfaq started uploading his songs on YouTube in 2016 and the response was amazing. He started his career with Chana Mera. In 2018, he released Madno, which was received well by the audience.

Such is the response that every song he uploads becomes a runaway hit. Sample this: His Balyara Ho song has 3.7 million views on YouTube. Likewise, Afsoos Duniya has 1.5 million views and Kaash Nasebas mashup has two million views. Zaroori Chum and Cheerth Be Hawas Dil are runaway hits garnering lakhs of views.

Ishfaq Kawa’s latest `Sitamgaro’ song is trending on YouTube and other social media platforms. The 5.30-minute video featuring Faiz Allie and Aksa Khan has been extensively shot in Delhi, Rishikesh Meerut, and other places. Besides lending his voice, Ishfaq Kawa has penned its lyrics as well.

This is one such song where so many new musical instruments have been used to give a different feel. An Indian sarangi player based in the United Kingdom was roped in for the song. Plus flute artists too were hired to create different music for the album.

“I am cutting some albums with top music labels of the country. We have recorded some songs with music companies which will be released in early 2023. These songs are very good and people would love them,” he said.

Several Bollywood biggies too have approached Ishfaq and discussions are at various stages. ”We are holding discussions with some people. It will be premature to say anything at this stage. Only I can say, we are in touch with people in Bollywood,” he said.