 Happy Independence Day

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and fanfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolor at the historic Red Fort. On this occasion, PM Modi announced six major initiatives to build Viksit Bharat. A nationwide AI skilling programme for one crore youth, free online coaching for competitive examinations, civil defence reforms, a sports talent hunt for children, expansion of semiconductor manufacturing, and new targets for nuclear power generation were the main highlights of his Independence Day speech. What stands out is the free online coaching for students preparing for various competitive examinations. The announcement echoes the pulse of the nation. Given the expensive coaching, many poor students are unable to make the cut. The government is planning to provide free online coaching for various exams. India has built huge digital public infrastructure. There is no dearth of talent and teachers. The government plans to explore all these to build a complete network for free coaching. What made the 80th Independence Day special was the announcement to bid for the Olympic Games in 2036. There are about 40 disciplines in the Olympics, with nearly 350 events. India is fast becoming a sporting powerhouse in the world. Given our performance and sports infrastructure, we are one of the strong contenders for hosting the Olympics in 2036. Prior to that, India will test its sports infrastructure when it hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2030. This will set the ball rolling for our Olympic bid. The government is also launching a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15. They will get special training to become world-class athletes. Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was also celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with gaiety. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag at Lok Bhavan. Women empowerment, jobs and environmental sustainability were the main highlights of his speech. Revitalizing heritage sites, restoring ancient monuments and undertaking massive afforestation drives remain the focus areas of the government. In a run-up to Independence Day celebrations, scores of Har Ghar Tiranga rallies were held across the nook and corner of the UT. It was heartwarming to see people from all walks of life enthusiastically participating in these rallies. The rallies were a testament that a new era of peace and prosperity has returned to Kashmir. PM Modi’s announcements and LG Sinha’s priorities augur well for the country and Jammu and Kashmir. Our youth should take full advantage of the coaching and sports schemes to build their future. India has a huge talent pool. We need a little bit of sharpening. Opportunity has knocked at our doors; let us grab it. Families too should try these free coaching schemes and save money for rainy days. Likewise, our youth in Jammu and Kashmir should also jump at the chance to carve a niche for themselves.