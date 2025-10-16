Happy Diwali





Diwali has come early for Kashmiri businessmen. From dry fruit dealers to potters and handicraft sellers, Kashmir businessmen are working overtime to complete the orders. The demand for Kashmir-made earthen lamps has soared by more than 50 percent compared to previous years. Potters expect demand to go up to nearly 70 percent this week. Potters at Ishber Nishat have won orders from different states this time round. Like many of their peers in the country, Kashmiri potters are also catering both to local buyers and to dealers who ship the lamps across India. Proverbially, as Diwali draws near, the humble earthen lamp lights up business for local potters. Local demand has also shot up, with Kashmiri Pandit families buying lamps in bulk for their homes and community celebrations. The soaring Diwali demand is helping revive the traditional pottery craft in Kashmir. Many potters who had left the trade are back at their wheels, busy making lamps to meet the growing demand. Diwali has always been a festival of joy, not only for Hindus but for Muslim craftsmen and traders as well. Kashmiri handicrafts, including shawls, handmade silken carpets, stoles, and other items, used to sell like hot cakes. No Diwali is complete without dry fruits. It has become a tradition to gift dry fruits to friends and family on Diwali. Kashmiri products are once again in the limelight. Otherwise, a time had come when our growers and dealers were selling walnuts on the roadside as demand had fallen enormously. Particularly after COVID, the walnut and other dry fruit dealers suffered huge losses. This Diwali, dry fruit dealers are doing brisk business. A kilo of walnut kernel is fetching Rs 300 to 1200. It is Rs 200 to 300 more than last year. Last year, prices were down. This year, there is a huge demand for Kashmiri walnuts. This is even though imported walnuts are giving tough competition to their Kashmiri cousins. Yet, the Kashmiri kernels have won round one. Dry fruit dealers received orders from different states this time round. However, the transportation problem has played a spoilsport. First, trucks were not easily available. If some truckers agreed to ferry goods, they charged a bomb. This hit the business hard. Dealers are racing against time to complete orders and make deliveries before the festival. Diwali has definitely brightened the business climate of Kashmir. It is time to keep the momentum going. Here, the role of government is crucial. Kashmir has seen many upheavals in the last 35 years. Our business community suffered huge losses. The business climate has started improving. However, the government needs to push it further. Incentive schemes, market accessibility, and marketing facilities are much needed at this point. The government should work out a strategy to help our businessmen increase turnout and improve profitability.