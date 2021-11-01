Srinagar: Come Diwali, shoppers go crazy. The offers from various online shopping websites are too tempting.

Thanks to Covid-19 shopping online has been a norm and transactions too are no more physical.

Now when every e-commerce site lures you to buy everything that interests you. There is also a threat of cyber frauds, phishing and malware attacks. Online financial transactions can be risky if proper precautions are not taken.

Here is what Google tells you to be a safe online shopper this Diwali

No to old password recycling

They say password recycling is cybercriminal-friendly. It has been often witnessed that the majority of the users have the same password for different sites. If one of the sites is hacked it makes your user accounts vulnerable. Hence to be a safe user, one should have different passwords for every site in order to be safe from cyber attacks.

2. A security Safety Net

Data breach is very common these days. Google tells us about three ways to set up a security net. Set up a security phone number or email address, set up a two-step verification process, and take frequent Google Security Checkups.

3. Add items to the online cart carefully

This is one of the major problems that people encounter. Without checking the authenticity of social media sites, people click on any website that pops up. So one has to ensure that the shopping website he or she clicks is safe to access. Google advises that HTTPS is a secure way to communicate with websites. On enabling this mode chrome warns if the website doesn’t support HTTPS.