Hangul Census to begin tomorrow; Dachigam Park closed for all visitors

Srinagar: Dachigam National Park will remain closed for all the visitors for a week in view of the Hangul Population Census 2021 which begins tomorrow (April 3).

In an official comminique accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, the Wildlife Warden, Central Division Srinagar writes: “The Department of Wildlife Protection is going to conduct Hangul Population Estimation (Census) 2021 in and around Dachigam National Park from 3rd April to 10th April 2021. To ensure smooth conduct without any disturbance…,the Dachigam National Park shall remain closed from 3rd April to 10th April for all the visitors.”