Hand-knotted carpet exports hit ₹838.70 Cr; IICT upskills 11,000 weavers

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Jammu and Kashmir has exported hand-knotted carpets worth ₹838.70 crore in the last three financial years.

This is despite global conflicts that affected markets in the Middle East and other destinations.

To boost the carpet trade, the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, has now master trained around 11,000 carpet weavers from different districts, under various skill development programmes.

The weavers have been trained on modified carpet looms, which shall go a long way in penetrating niche markets for the famed hand-knotted carpets, which are the second most exported handmade product from Kashmir.

In a press statement released here today, Director IICT, Zubair Ahmad, said that the services of master trainers who have distinguished themselves in the field of carpet weaving are being availed to train skilled and semi-skilled carpet weavers in different batches, both in IICT premises at Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan and carpet clusters of different districts. “This face-to-face interaction and training shall go a long way in safeguarding the rare skill of weaving intricate hand-knotted carpets, which have a huge export market, both within and outside the country,” he stated.

To make the training programmes more attractive for trainees, IICT also provides a monthly stipend as per the Scheme Guidelines. “The stipend for these short-term training programmes of 4-6 months’ duration with an intake capacity of 20, ranges from ₹1000 to ₹3750 per month under various skill-based schemes of the Ministry of Textiles,” he added.

The training programmes include Skill Upgradation and Capacity Building Training & Short-Term Training Programmes of the Ministry of Textiles and Skill Development Training Programme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Director also stated that under the Guru-Shishya Hastshilp Programme, the services of National Awardees shall be availed to provide skill upgradation training to registered carpet weavers. “Under this 2-month training programme, each trainee shall be provided a stipend of ₹7500 per month,” he stated.