Deputy Commissioner Srinagar today released Kashmiri music video ‘Ashkbaeri’ at DC Office Srinagar.

Aijaz Asad Deputy Commissioner Srinagar lauded the efforts of Artist Hamza Khan of Doda District and the whole team for making this wonderful Kashmiri based music video.

The song was sung and composed by Hamza Khan and written by Rasa Javedani sahab. Music of the song was done my Imusic studios and the video was directed by Gurmeet Singh GSK.