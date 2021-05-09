Hajj to be held this year with ‘special conditions’

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has announced on Sunday the Hajj will be held this year following health and safety requirements due to the pandemic.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry said in a statement that Hajj will go ahead this year with all the health, security and regulatory standards and regulations in place in order to preserve the health and well being of the pilgrims.

“Health institutions in Saudi Arabia will continue to assess the situation and take all the measures to preserve the health of all mankind,” the ministry added.

The ministry said that it would announce the specific measures and organizational plans at a later date.

Last year, Hajj that usually sees over 2.5 million Muslims travel to Makkah was curtailed for the first time in modern history to allow just 1,000 pilgrims to take part due to COVID-19. With borders closed due to the coronavirus, only those inside Saudi Arabia were able to attend.