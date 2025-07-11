Hajj-2025: Final batch of J&K pilgrims returns home

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: The final batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned home on Friday, marking the successful conclusion of this year’s pilgrimage, officials said.

Dr Shujhat Qureshi, Executive Officer of the J&K Hajj Committee, confirmed that a total of 3,606 pilgrims from the region performed Hajj in 2025.

“This was the last group of our pilgrims for this year and the last flight from India with 160 passengers,” Dr Qureshi said. He added that among the pilgrims this two pilgrims including one male and one female—both from Srinagar passed away during the pilgrimage and were laid to rest in Makkah.

In terms of embarkation, he said most pilgrims departed from Srinagar Airport, while 480 left from Delhi, 10 from Mumbai and 2 from Hyderabad. An additional 242 pilgrims were from Ladakh, also facilitated via Srinagar.

On the pilgrims’ experience, Dr Qureshi said that the feedback this year was among the best in recent times, especially regarding on-ground arrangements in Saudi Arabia. “Only airline services drew some concerns from the pilgrims,” he said.

He said that one J&K pilgrim remains in Saudi Arabia due to medical observation. “The J&K Hajj Committee is closely monitoring the case in coordination with CGI Jeddah,” Dr Qureshi said.

Asked about the fee structure for the upcoming Hajj, Dr Qureshi clarified that no changes have been confirmed so far, and rates will be determined once the tendering process is finalised.

“Seventy percent of pilgrims go through the government quota managed by the Hajj Committee, while thirty percent use the private quota. The overall quota for India for Hajj 2026 is likely to be announced by July 15,” he stated. (KNO)