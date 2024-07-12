Hajj 2024: Final Flight with 317 Pilgrims Lands in Srinagar

The final flight of the Hajj 2024, carrying 317 pilgrims, has landed at Srinagar International Airport on Friday morning, marking the conclusion of this year’s pilgrimage for Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The journey, however, has been marred by tragedy, as 11 pilgrims from the region as per the officials succumbed to ‘heat stroke’ during the holy pilgrimage.

Dr. Shujhat Qureshi, Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee told that on Friday morning, the last batch of pilgrims has arrived.

He, however added that 2 pilgrims would be staying back as one of the pilgrim is still in hospital undergoing the treatment and is accompanied by her husband.

“This year, a total of 7008 pilgrims from J&K embarked on the holy journey, sadly 11 of them passed away due to the heat stroke,” he said.

“That was the last flight for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. The flight with 317 pilgrims has landed this morning at Srinagar international airport”, he added.

Officials, however earlier said that the last flight was scheduled to arrive at Srinagar International airport on Thursday, but was cancelled and rescheduled for Friday morning.

Responding to a question on the arrangements, cited as ‘poor’ by J&K pilgrims this year, Dr. Qureshi said that facilities this year were better than last year and that accommodation within Markazia (within 400 meters of Masjid Nabvi SAW) in Madina tul Manawara and quality of hotels was much better.

He, however said that scorching heat on Arafat day and traffic Jam during movements in Mashair region were challenging for Hajj 2024.

“In Makkah transport facilities were better than last years. In Mashair region, all were accommodated within traditional boundaries of Mina during stay at Mina”, he added—(KNO)