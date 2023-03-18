SRINAGAR: Online Applications are invited from the desiring Muslim Govt. Employees (Permanent) of the Jammu & Kashmir for imparting Orientation/ Training to the Pilgrims of Hajj-2023.

The applicants (Male/Female) must be between the age-group of 25-60 years as on 27-03-2023. (i.e. those who will complete 25 years of age on 27-03-2023 and would complete 60 years of age on 27-03-2023)

They must have performed one Haj preferably during the years 2018 or 2019 or 2022. And have gotten vaccination of two (2) doses of approved vaccine for Covid-19.

Apart from this, the applicants must be fully conversant and fluent in English/ Urdu/ Hindi/ local language/dialects and computer literate besides being efficient enough to receive/transmit latest information/ messages through email/WhatsApp and other available sources of e-Media.

They must possess thorough knowledge of the logistics and rituals of Haj & Umrah.

The applicants must be mentally and physically fit, capable of addressing/ giving lectures to relatively large gatherings and in a position to spare time for imparting training.

Any applicant having Criminal prosecution pending against him/her shall not apply.

The desiring applicants can apply Online through Haj Committee of India website https://hajcommittee. gov.in. The applicants are advised to upload the requisite documents at the time of filling up of Online Application Forms.

Opening date & time for filling Online Applications is 17-03-2023 at 11:00 hours whileas the last date date / time is 27-03-2023 at 23:59 hours.

Aspirants are requested to go through the Circular No. 5 dated: 17-03-2022 (available at https://hajcommittee.gov.in) issued by Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.

All desiring candidates fulfilling the stipulated eligibility criteria are required to submit hard copy of the online filled-in application form duly complete in all respects, along with copy of Aadhaar, proof of having performed Hajj and Covid Vaccination Certificate through the concerned Controlling Officer to the Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, Srinagar up to 30-03-2023.